NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Milwaukee Bucks
Regular season grade: B+
After making the move for Damian Lillard, last offseason, the hope was that while the Milwaukee Bucks may not win many more games in the regular season, their ceiling would certainly be raised heading into the playoffs. However, even though the Bucks finished as a top 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, they've left much to be desired through the regular season. Individually, Lillard hasn't looked much like Lillard on most nights and the rest of the team's supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo is quickly aging.
Add a Giannis injury to the equation for the Bucks heading into the postseason and it's hard to feel all that confident in the team to make a deep playoff run. The only saving grace for the Bucks is that their competition in the rest of the Eastern Conference isn't that strong or consistent in their own right.
The Bucks get a strong passing grade for the regular season but that doesn't mean they're set up for huge success in the postseason. This is a team that still very much has plenty to prove over the next couple of months.