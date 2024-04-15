NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season grade: A+
Heading into this season, even the most positive of Minnesota Timberwolves fans wouldn't have predicted that this team would finish as a top 3 seed in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Wolves have accomplished this season. While they still have to prove that their regular-season success wasn't a flash in the pan, this is a team that has to feel good about themselves heading into the NBA Playoffs. The great thing about where the Wolves find themselves is the fact that even if they lose in the first round, this is a team that will have something to build on heading into the offseason.
If the Wolves make an addition or two this summer, the Wolves are going to emerge as one of the favorites to come out of the West next season. While the Wolves are stingy on the defensive end of the floor, they remain a couple of offensive pieces away from possibly making a deep playoff run.
But that's another conversation for another day. Right now, the Wolves should feel proud about their regular season; finishing with the most wins in a season in two decades is no small feat.