NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Regular season grade: A+
From beginning to start, it's been quite a while since we've seen a team as dominant as the Boston Celtics were this season. The Celtics didn't break the single-season win record, but finishing with 60-plus wins is no easy feat. Nevertheless, the Celtics made it seem that way. The Celtics, from top to bottom, are easily the best team in the NBA. They have the best roster and one of the best coaches in the league. They have a historic net rating (12.0) on the season and are not only beating teams but blowing them out in the process.
Even with the high expectations the Celtics entered the season with, they managed to live up to every single one of them. And heading into the NBA Playoffs, the hype surrounding the Celtics is only going to grow. The overwhelming expectation is that the Celtics are going to, at the very least, make it to the NBA Finals. Anything short of that is going to be considered a massive disappointment.
The Celtics get an "A+" for their performance in the regular season. The question is, can they carry that level of success into their playoff run?