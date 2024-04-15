NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
New York Knicks
Regular season grade: A
Considering the circumstances that the New York Knicks had to endure this season, it's hard not to be impressed with the way that they've handled themselves in the regular season. The Knicks overcame injuries to key players at key points of the season and still managed to finish as a top 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. I'm not sure if that says more about the East than the Knicks, but you have to give credit where it's due. The Knicks have managed to take another step forward this season and you have to give them their much-deserved flowers.
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, this is still a team that is likely a difference-maker or two away from emerging as a real championship contender in the East. But even if the Knicks are able to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, this season will be viewed as a huge success for New York.
It's hard to look back at how the Knicks handled the regular season and critique them in a huge way. The Knicks have had a sensational season up to now. There's no question they deserve this high mark.