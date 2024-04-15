NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Regular season grade: A+
Aside from the Boston Celtics, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the only other team in the league that has a top 5 offensive and defensive rating. They may not have the established names or experience just yet - though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting there - but this is a team that could be very dangerous heading into the NBA Playoffs. In the regular season, the Thunder continually proved just how dynamic they can be on both ends of the floor. SGA should finish as a top 3 NBA MVP candidate and Chet Holmgren has been a perfect complementary player in the frontcourt.
The experience concerns are fair for the Thunder heading into the playoffs but when it comes to teams that have been impressive during the regular season, OKC is near the top. No matter how this season ends for the Thunder, it's clear that their future is bright.
And with the assets that the Thunder has at their disposal heading into the summer, they could be one of the bigger players in free agency and/or the trade market. Buckle up, the Thunder is just getting started.