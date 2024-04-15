NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Orlando Magic
Regular season grade: B+
No matter what happens in the NBA Playoffs, it's hard not to be excited about the Orlando Magic's future. This is a team that is set up with an established talented duo and a team that is just scratching the surface of how good they can be. As they head into the offseason, the Magic are going to be a team to watch. If they can add another piece or two during the summer, Orlando could emerge as a top 4 team (depending on what other teams end up doing) in the East next season. And the strides that the team has taken in this year's regular season are a big reason why.
The Magic quickly matured into a problem this season in the East. And while they don't have a perfect roster, this is a team that can cause many headaches for teams on the defensive end of the floor. While the majority of the NBA feasts offensively, the Magic have bucked the trend and have established themselves as a defense-first team this season.
If they can maintain that level of play on that end of the floor heading into the NBA Playoffs, it's easy to see why they could make some noise in a potential first-round series against one of the favorites.