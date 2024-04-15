NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Phoenix Suns
Regular season grade: C+
Considering the expectations that surrounded the team heading into the season, you can make the argument that the Phoenix Suns were a disappointment. After adding Kevin Durant (at last year's NBA Trade Deadline) and Bradley Beal (during the offseason), the belief was that the Suns would emerge as one of the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship. With how inconsistent they've been in the regular season, not even the most optimistic of Suns fans wouldn't consider themselves as a contender heading into the playoffs.
At best, the Suns could make a dark horse run to the second or third round, but the NBA Finals, it's not looking good. Heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Suns will have their work cut out for themselves.
The Suns do have the top-tier talent to make some noise but I have a hard time believing that will happen with how hot and cold the Suns have been during the regular season. Maybe something suddenly clicks for the team over the next few weeks but, based on their regular season showing, that's extremely unlikely.