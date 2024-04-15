NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Portland Trail Blazers
Regular season grade: C
Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are going to end the season essentially where everyone thought they'd be - close to the bottom of the Western Conference standings, there was little to be encouraged about stemming from this season. While Scoot Henderson has played better down the stretch, he's left much to be desired during his rookie season - he's far from the certainty that many believed he'd be heading into this season. Even though all hope isn't lost for his future, Scoot certainly has work to do heading into the offseason.
Shaedon Sharpe missed a good portion of the season due to injury and even in the games he did play in, he didn't exactly make the leap that many expected him heading into this year. The same could be said about Deandre Ayton, who looked bad more often than not this season. Anfernee Simons did look good and was slightly improved as a player this year, but there are certainly more questions than answers for this team heading into the offseason.
Again, it's not surprising that the Blazers have one of the worst records in the league but from an individual standpoint, many of their players fell short of expectations.