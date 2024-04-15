NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Toronto Raptors
Regular season grade: D
At the start of the year, it quickly became apparent this season that the Toronto Raptors were not going to factor much in the Eastern Conference. At roughly the midway point of the year, the Raptors elected to pivot away from the direction they were heading to begin a retooling around Scottie Barnes. From that standpoint, the Raptors did fairly well in acquiring RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a flurry of future first-round picks. However, even with the retooled roster, the team left much to be desired after the NBA Trade Deadline.
Overall, it was a fairly rough regular season for the Raptors. So much so that there isn't much promise heading into next season if there isn't a big move made by the team during the offseason. The Raptors are likely headed for another rebuilding - or retooling - year before they are able to rise in the Eastern Conference standings.
There may be some who disagree with this grade, but I didn't see much progression from the Raptors, and moving away from both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby could be more impactful than most believe.