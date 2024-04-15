NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Utah Jazz
Regular season grade: C
There may be some that are high on the Utah Jazz but I'm not sure I'm on that train. They have some really good young pieces but this is very much a team that, at least in my opinion, lacks defined direction. With the continued strong play of Lauri Markkanen, there's evidence to suggest that the Jazz should try to build a team to win now and if they're not willing to do so, they may be better off trading him this offseason. However, the Jazz seem to want to continue to slow build while also keeping Markkanen on the roster.
This regular season was very much evidence of that. Utah finished as the 12th seed in the conference and wasn't all that close to competing for even an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. They're also not bad enough where they're going to be selecting at a marquee spot in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Jazz, picking 8th, are still likely out of the range to land a particularly highly-touted prospect.
Maybe Utah is able to change things up heading into the offseason. They certainly have some work to do this summer.