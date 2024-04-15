NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Brooklyn Nets
Regular season grade: F
Considering the hope that surrounded the Brooklyn Nets entering this season, it's hard to look back at the regular season and not consider it a complete failure. Piggybacking on how the team ended last season, even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the hope was that the Nets, on the back of Mikal Bridges, would be able to emerge as a potential dark horse playoff threat in the Eastern Conference. On multiple fronts, the Nets weren't that at all. Bridges took a bit of a step back compared to how he ended last season and so did the Nets.
The Nets weren't even consistent enough to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament. That's, not great. Adding to that overall team disappointment, Ben Simmons also didn't take a step forward in his road back to relevancy in the NBA. For many reasons, the Nets will look back at their performance in this regular season as a clear step back in their build as a franchise.
Heading into the offseason, this is a team that is going to find themselves back at the drawing board. How they proceed forward, that's hard to predict at the moment.