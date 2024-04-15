NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Washington Wizards
Regular season grade: D
After trading Bradley Beal during the offseason, it was clear that the Washington Wizards were pivoting toward a rebuild. Heading into this season, there wasn't much expected from Washington. And, boy, did they live up to those expectations. The Wizards were one of the worst teams in the league this season and are going to finish with a likely top 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But this is where the hard work begins for the Wizards. Finding a worthy foundation to build around is going to be easier said than done.
Looking back at this season, there is little to build upon heading into the offseason. Kyle Kuzma was likely the team's best player but is likely going to find his way to the trade block sooner rather than later. Deni Avdija had some nice moments this year but even he's far from a guarantee moving forward. The gamble for Jordan Poole didn't pay off and his situation also puts the Wizards in a difficult spot moving forward.
In the very early stages of a rebuild, the Wizards have a long road ahead of them. Finding young talent with a high ceiling will be of the utmost importance heading into the summer.