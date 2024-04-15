NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Charlotte Hornets
Regular season grade: C
Finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA, it's hard to find defined bright spots for the Charlotte Hornets this season. However, despite everything that the team had to endure throughout the season, I couldn't give the Hornets a failing grade for the regular season. That's why I settled on a "C" for the Hornets as they prepare for what could end up being a very important offseason.
Even though the Hornets ended the regular season with one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that did accomplish a few things throughout this regular season. For one, they moved past their middling stance in the East and made the pivot towards a rebuilding team.
By trading away a few of their veteran players, the Hornets went all in on their young core. Additionally, the young core continued to take steps forward in their progressions. Specifically, Brandon Miller, towards the end of the season, began to show clear signs of a budding star on the wing. Add Miller to an established budding star such as LaMelo Ball, and the Hornets could be onto something heading into the summer.