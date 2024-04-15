NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Chicago Bulls
Regular season grade: C-
An argument can be made that the Chicago Bulls had one of the most disappointing regular seasons in the NBA. After all, looking at where this team was at the start of the season in which they were trying to offload, Zach Lavine's contract via trade, to end the year with essentially the same roster would be considered a huge misstep for the Bulls. However, the Bulls still get a passing grade during the regular season because even after the season-ending injury to LaVine, Chicago managed to remain somewhat competitive in the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls are going to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament in the East and that should count for something. At the very least, the Bulls should get some credit for that. Even though the Bulls still have some big questions to answer, the fact that Chicago was able to remain competitive despite their circumstances is admirable.
At the same time, because this team doesn't pose much of a threat outside of the Play-In Tournament, it's hard to give the Bulls a higher grade than a C- for the regular season.