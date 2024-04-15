NBA Report Cards: Celtics pass with flying colors; Warriors lack an identity
Handing out NBA regular season report cards as we flip the page to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks
Regular season grade: B+
Heading into the season, the Dallas Mavericks represented one of the bigger question marks in the Western Conference. On paper, the Mavs were going to feature one of the most talented offensive duos in the NBA with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. However, without much evidence of the duo working to the tune of success (looking back at how Dallas closed last season after making the move for Kyrie), the Mavs had a lot of proving to do this season. So far, so good for the Mavs.
Even though Dallas won't be graded by what they do in the regular season, it's hard to argue against finishing as a top 5 seed in the Western Conference. That has to be considered a win for the Mavs, especially considering how talented and deep the West standings have been this season. The key or challenge for the Mavs now revolves around translating their regular season success into the postseason.
If the Mavs are able to do that, it will only give this front office a bigger green light to move forward in building around this dynamic duo.