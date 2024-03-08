NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings: Top contenders revealed ahead of stretch run
NBA award season predictions for Rookie of the Year.
By Matt Sidney
2. C/PF: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Cue the Fairly OddParents' news anchor, Chet Ubetcha because Chet, you-betcha you're going to be a superstar in this league. Corniness aside, Chet Holmgren is redefining the NBA term, "unicorn." Players like Chet should only exist in 2K. He's a seven-footer with guard skills, a wingspan that covers Europe, and an offensive and defensive acumen that most NBA veterans don't possess.
Chet's numbers won't pop off the screen, but the efficiency with which he's putting them up is a masterclass. Chet averages 17.2 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game on a true shooting percentage of 64.5%. That might not even be the most impressive feat Chet's conquered.
Holmgren has two Rookie of the Month awards (November & December 2023). He is third in the NBA in blocks, fourth in blocks per game, third in block percentage, eighth in defensive win shares, and 13th in overall win shares. He plays for the first-place team in the Western Conference. Winning matters and Holmgren is a huge reason why the Thunder are legitimate contenders this season.
Holmgren would no doubt come in first on our list if this were any other year. Reluctantly, Chet Holmgren takes second place in our Rookie of the Year power rankings, behind only one of the most interesting players in league history...