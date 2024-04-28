NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
NBA Rumors: Breaking down one "bad" contract that every team in the NBA should explore trading this offseason.
With the start of the NBA offseason right around the corner, teams are likely beginning to map out potential moves that they could explore making over the next few months. The NBA summer begins with the 2024 NBA Draft. While that's when the introduction of the new rookie class will be ushered into the Association, it's also the time when the trade window opens once again.
And it's the trade game that often steals at least some of the spotlight on NBA Draft night. As the re-opening of the trade window quickly approaches, we take a closer look at one "bad" contract that every NBA team should explore trading this offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
Bad contract to explore trading: DeAndre Hunter (3 years, $70 million)
Heading into the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks will have some pretty important housekeeping duties to take care of. Even after a decision is made between Dejounte Murray and Trade Young, this is a team that will have to make a distinction on which direction they're heading in. One contract that is considered "bad" that the Hawks may want to explore trading this offseason is that of DeAndre Hunter.
It's not a terrible contract but if Hunter is not going to be a starter moving forward for the Hawks, and that may not be the case with the sudden emergence of Jalen Johnson, then it's at least a fair question if he should still be on the roster. Atlanta will effectively be paying Hunter $70 million over the next three seasons to come off the bench. Not ideal.