NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Houston Rockets
Bad contract to explore trading: Fred VanVleet (2 years, $88 million)
Making the big splash last offseason, the Houston Rockets, though they did improve from last season, didn't make the big jump that perhaps the front office believed and hoped that they would. The Rockets ran out of gas towards the end of the season and didn't even qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament this year. Even though not all hope is lost, as Alperen Sengun made another big jump in his individual development, this is a team that very much remains at a bit of a crossroads heading into the summer.
As the Rockets explore the potential of another aggressive offseason, you can't help but wonder if they would like a do-over on one of the big contracts that they signed last summer. Fred Vanvleet, who still has two years and roughly $88 million remaining on his contract, could be a player that the Rockets could look to trade this offseason.
Even though it would be unlikely for a deal to come to fruition this summer, VanVleet is a player that the Rockets could probably live without as they look to land another All-Star talent this summer.