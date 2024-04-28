NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Indiana Pacers
Bad contract to explore trading: Myles Turner (1 year, $19 million)
In the midst of a first-round NBA playoff series battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, there's an argument to be made that the Indiana Pacers are in a very good spot moving forward. The Pacers are currently playing with house money at the moment in the playoffs, and no matter how the season ends for them, it's hard to view this year as a disappointment. Assuming that the Pacers are able to re-sign Pascal Siakam this summer, this is a team that will still be on the upward trend heading into next season.
Looking at their financial books, it's hard to pinpoint one "bad contract" that the Pacers should explore trading this summer. However, Myles Turner's one-year, $19 million would qualify as the worst contract that the Pacers have on their books at the moment.
Could this finally be the offseason in which the Pacers move forward and trade Turner? With just one year remaining on his contract, it's a conversation that the front office is certainly going to have.