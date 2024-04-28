NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Los Angeles Lakers
Bad contract to explore trading: Gabe Vincent (2 years, $22.5 million)
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be heading into the offseason with some high hopes of landing another All-Star talent via trade. As they approach the end of LeBron James' illustrious NBA career, the Lakers are going to do whatever they can to surround him with the most talent in an attempt to win one more championship before he hangs up his sneakers. This offseason could prove to be a big summer not only for the Lakers but also for LeBron.
But before the Lakers explore the market for the final piece of the championship puzzle, there are some housekeeping duties that they could tackle first in an attempt to open up more money on their salary cap books. One player that the Lakers should probably explore trading this summer is Gabe Vincent.
After signing an expensive three-year deal with the team last summer, it's safe to say that Vincent hasn't exactly paid off as the front office believed he would. With still two years and roughly $23 million left on his contract, he's certainly a player that Los Angeles could benefit from trading this summer.