NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Memphis Grizzlies
Bad contract to explore trading: Brandon Clarke (3 years, $36 million)
As the Memphis Grizzlies move forward from what will be remembered as a lost season, this is a team that will enter the offseason in hopes of continuing to build a championship-worthy roster around Ja Morant. While the Grizzlies don't have a ton of dead money on their financial books moving forward, one player who could be on the move this summer is Brandon Clarke. With three years and nearly $40 million left on his contract moving forward, he's a player that could be viewed as somewhat of a luxury for the Grizzlies at this point.
With a top 10 pick heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, if the Grizzlies do take a talented frontcourt player, there's going to be the chance that the Grizzlies need to make room for this new young prospect to grow within the rotation. If that does end up being the case, Clarke is a player who could find himself on the outside looking in.
After being sidelined for most of the season due to injury, Clarke didn't play much this year. As a player that probably isn't considered a foundational part of their future, the Grizzlies could look to trade him this summer.