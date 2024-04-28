NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Miami Heat
Bad contract to explore trading: Tyler Herro (3 years, $93 million)
It's been an up-and-down year for the Miami Heat, which is exactly what should've been expected after they failed miserably last offseason, and this is a team that will be looking to find some stability heading into this summer. One player on the roster that is likely inching closer toward the end of his tenure in Miami is Tyler Herro. As one of the most polarizing players in the league, with three years and $93 million left on his contract, Herro is a player that is likely going to be shopped by the Heat this summer.
Especially if they hope to land an All-Star player to pair with Bam Adebayo, there's a very good chance that Herro is playing his last few games in a Heat uniform. And any big move that Miami does make this summer, it's almost certain that Herro and his contract is going to be included.
Herro has been a good player for Miami but has exactly made the star leap that the team hoped he would. That said, even with a "bad contract," there should still be strong value for Herro on the trade market this offseason.