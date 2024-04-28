NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Bad contract to explore trading: Karl-Anthony Towns (4 years, $220 million)
The Minnesota Timberwolves are experiencing a memorable season, one that will likely come down to a second-round NBA playoff matchup with the Denver Nuggets. But no matter how this season ends for the Wolves, it's already considered a success. Anything they're able to do in the offseason to add to the team will only cement this team's status as a potential championship contender moving forward. But if the Wolves wanted to move off one of their "bad" contracts, they should look no further than the four years, $220 million that is still due on Karl-Anthony Towns' deal.
Trading KAT could be easier said than done but I think there's a very real chance that the Wolves could consider such a move. Even though KAT has been a productive and positive player for Minnesota this season, there's a case to be made that he may not be considered a foundational piece for the team anymore.
With how well Anthony Edwards has continued to develop, this is a team that is going to revolve around him moving forward. If the Wolves can find a team to take on KAT, I'm not sure how the Wolves can say no to that.