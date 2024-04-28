NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Boston Celtics
Bad contract to explore trading: Jaylen Brown (5 years, $288 million)
The Boston Celtics are likely going to win the 2024 NBA Championship or, at the very least, are going to make a deep run. With their core locked into the foreseeable future, it would be shocking if they decided to move any of those players during the offseason. Though, it would make sense if the Celtics were at least open to the idea of trading Jaylen Brown. After signing the richest deal in NBA history last offseason, Brown still is on the books for nearly $300 million over the next five seasons.
Until Jayson Tatum signs his inevitable rich extension, Brown is the highest-paid player on the team. Right now, there's an argument to be made that he's probably the third or fourth most important player on the team. I understand the Celtics had to sign Brown to the extension last summer. However, it may not be a terrible idea for Boston to try to get out of this deal. Especially if they're able to win a title this season.
It would be interesting to see what the market would look like for Brown if the Celtics did explore that option this summer.