NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
New York Knicks
Bad contract to explore trading: Julius Randle (2 years, $63 million)
After making the big move for OG Anunoby at the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that is ready for championship contention. Heading into the offseason, the New York Knicks will be looking to add another potential final piece to the championship puzzle. Because of his contract, there's a very good chance that part of finding the final piece of their championship puzzle could include trading Julius Randle.
With two years and $63 million left on his deal, also considered the worst contract they have on their books, it would be safe to assume that this is the window in which the Knicks could trade Randle if they wanted to.
Even though Randle has been a key part of the team's success over the past two years, there's a case to be made that the Knicks haven't missed much of a beat without him over the past few months. With the addition of Anunoby, Randle's importance to the team has become a bit overstated.