NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Bad contract to explore trading: Lu Dort (3 years, $52 million)
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most exciting and impressive teams in the NBA this season. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league and finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during the regular season. They're well on their way toward advancing to the second round, and have a pretty clear path towards the Western Conference Finals. Whether or not they'll be able to break through this season completely remains to be seen, but there's no question that this is a team that will be heading into the off-season with high expectations for the future.
Even though the Thunder doesn't have a prototypical "bad" contract on their cap sheet, one contract that they could look to explore trading this summer is Lu Dort. With three years and $52 million remaining on his contract, Dort is a player who doesn't have as high of a ceiling as some of the other contributors do on this roster.
Even though he's an excellent defensive player, Dort does leave a bit to be desired on the offensive end as a significant supporting piece for the Thunder moving forward.