NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Orlando Magic
Bad contract to explore trading: Cole Anthony (3 years, $39 million)
Especially for such a young team like the Orlando Magic, the NBA playoffs are usually a time when rotations shrink and you begin to see just how much teams believe in respective supporting players. For the Magic, we're learning a lot of their supporting pieces around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. One player whose role has seemingly diminished during the playoffs is Cole Anthony. With three years and nearly $40 million left on his contract, he's suddenly becoming a player that the Magic could seemingly trade this summer. Because of his diminished role in the playoffs, he could also be considered as the "worst" contract that the Magic have on their books.
If the Magic are looking to improve their roster this summer, Anthony could be used via trade to accomplish that. Even though Orlando still has some big questions regarding their future in the backcourt, it's safe to say that Anthony was not viewed as the long-term answer for the team. At most, he's probably more of a stopgap option for the Magic.
Because of that, there's a strong case to be made that the Magic should explore trading Anthony this offseason.