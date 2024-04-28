NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Philadelphia 76ers
Bad contract to explore trading: Paul Reed (2 years, $16 million)
Heading into the NBA offseason, there may not be a team that will be aiming to make a bigger splash than the Philadelphia 76ers. They're entering the summer with just two players on their books, Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. Every other player is either an outright free agent or a restricted free agent. The Sixers did this purposely as they wanted to leave as much room as possible for a potential big move via free agency or trade.
As the offseason quickly approaches, the Sixers are going to be one of the biggest players in the Eastern Conference. If the Sixers wanted to create more room, one "bad" contract that they could trade is Reed's two years, $16 million left on his deal. Having to decide between Embiid and Reed, the answer was clear.
Even though Reed has proven to be a valuable backup for the Sixers over the past couple of seasons, there's no question that Philadelphia could very much live without his services. Especially as they attempt to land another All-Star talent this summer.