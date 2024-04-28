NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Phoenix Suns
Bad contract to explore trading: Jusuf Nurkic (2 years, $37.5 million)
Admittedly, the Phoenix Suns were one of the bigger disappointments in the regular season in the Western Conference. With a big three of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, and a strong fourth piece in Jusuf Nurkic, there was an expectation that the Suns were going to emerge as a worthy championship contender in the West this season. However, for one reason or another, this team lacked the necessary consistency that a contender usually carries themselves with during the regular season. And many of those bad habits have carried into the playoffs for the Suns.
Heading into the offseason, if Phoenix did want to trade one of their "bad" contracts, they should look no further than the two years, $38 million that is due to Nurkic. The easy answer here was Bradley Beal's contract, but considering he has a no-trade clause I find it hard to believe that he's going to be a player that is going to be moved before his deal is up.
Even trading Nurkic could prove to be difficult, but if the Suns want to make a potential splash addition this offseason, this is a move that needs to take place.