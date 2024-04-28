NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Portland Trail Blazers
Bad contract to explore trading: Deandre Ayton (2 years, $70 million)
Being able to predict what the Portland Trail Blazers will do this summer is one of the most impossible tasks around the league. After electing to hit a semi-rebuilding button last summer, in which they were forced to trade Damian Lillard, the Blazers will continue to try to lean into that path forward. One of the key parts of the Lillard trade from last summer was Deandre Ayton. With two years and roughly $70 million remaining on his contract, I'd argue that he's a player the Blazers should try to trade this summer.
As somewhat of a disappointment this season, even though he did start playing better towards the end of the year, I don't think Ayton is going to be considered a big part of this team's new build. Assuming that is indeed, the case, it would make sense for Portland to try to trade Ayton this summer to get out from under that contract.
At the same time, it would also help the Blazers lean all the way into a complete rebuild. However, that could be a difficult task to pull off for the Blazers. Especially from a PR perspective, essentially already punting on arguably the main part of the Lillard deal.