NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Sacramento Kings
Bad contract to explore trading: Harrison Barnes (2 years, $37 million)
After another season in which the Sacramento Kings failed to advance beyond the first round of the NBA playoffs, I can't help but wonder if this upcoming season is the time when they remove the entire set of training reels off of Keegan Murray's bike. If the Kings are going to take a big step forward and take the next step in their progression as a team, it's unlikely to come via a big trade or a free-agency signing. Instead, it will likely come with a big leap, perhaps all the way up to stardom, from Murray.
With the highest ceiling of all their younger players on the roster, the Kings need Murray to take a big step forward this upcoming season if the Kings are going to keep pace with the rest of the talented Western Conference. That's why the King should explore trading Harrison Barnes this summer.
With two years and $37 million remaining on his contract, he's a player the Kings could use to create more space to add another player or two. If Sacramento wanted, they could trade Barnes and use that space to try to re-sign Malik Monk, who will enter the offseason as one of the most sought-after guards in free agency.