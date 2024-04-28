NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Toronto Raptors
Bad contract to explore trading: Jakob Poeltl (3 years, $59 million)
Making the decisions to trade Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Toronto Raptors are clearly in retooling mode. Already making some intriguing moves that set them up for a bright future, there are still a couple of veteran players on this roster that aren't likely to fit in the timeline of the young core. One particular player, who is also on a lengthy deal, that falls into that category is Jakob Poeltl.
Even though he's been a productive player for the Raptors, I'll never understand why they decided to lock him up to a long-term deal when they knew in the back of their mind that they were likely going to pivot towards a retooling team. With nearly $60 million remaining on his contract over the next three seasons, I'm not sure if there is a bright future for Poeltl in Toronto.
Heading into the offseason, Poeltl is a player that the Raptors should be open to trading. He qualifies as having a "bad" contract for the team considering, as a soon-to-be 29-year-old, he doesn't exactly fit perfectly with this team's new timeline.