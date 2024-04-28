NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Brooklyn Nets
Bad contract to explore trading: Ben Simmons (1 year, $40 million)
The Brooklyn Nets are in a pretty good spot in terms of their finances heading into the offseason. In what should be a surprise to no one, this is a team that is entering the summer primed to make a big move for an All-Star player on an expensive contract. The "worst" contract that the Nets have on their roster is probably Ben Simmons. Even though he has only one year remaining on his deal, paying him $40 million this season is going to be a tough pill to swallow. He's the highest-paid player on the roster and is a fraction of the player he used to be.
The Nets could elect to use Simmons' expiring contract as trade bait this summer. If Brooklyn does make a big move via trade this offseason, Simmons is likely going to be involved one way or another. For a team that doesn't have a ton of dead weight on their roster, Simmons is a contract that Brooklyn would love to get off their books heading into the start of the season.
As the Nets begin to prepare for the summer, I'd have to imagine this team is preparing for Simmons to be traded at some point over the next few months.