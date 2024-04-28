NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Washington Wizards
Bad contract to explore trading: Jordan Poole (3 years, $95 million)
As the Washington Wizards prepare for what will end up being the first real offseason of their rebuild, there are many different priorities that this team is going to have heading into the summer. However, I can't help but wonder if the Wizards aren't going to consider trading Jordan Poole as one of the top things on their to-do list.
Of course, trading him could prove to be difficult to pull off. Considering that Poole has one of the worst contracts in the league, which has roughly, $95 million remaining over the next three years, there may not be a market at all for him this summer. Nevertheless, he's certainly the player that the Wizards should be trying to get off their books heading into the offseason.
Last summer, the Wizards took a flyer on Poole as a potential low-risk, high-reward gamble. In the end, it doesn't appear as if Poole is going to blossom back into the star that some believe he could be earlier in his career. It was a missed gamble that the Wizards ended up making, but considering this team is in the very early stages of a rebuild, there's not going to be a ton of lateral damage.