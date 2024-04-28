NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Charlotte Hornets
Bad contract to explore trading: Davis Bertans (1 year, $16 million)
As one of the youngest teams in the league, who made the quick decision to rebuild this past season at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's difficult to pinpoint one "bad" contract that is currently on the Charlotte Hornets roster. One veteran who could probably fit into this bucket heading into the offseason is Davis Bertans, who has a one-year and $16 million player option. At this point, it would be shocking if Bertans didn't opt into that final year of his contract, setting himself up to be a viable trade candidate heading into the offseason.
However, trading him could be easier said than done for the Hornets as the offseason quickly approaches. Over the last year, Bertans has quickly seen his value diminish across the league. After not playing much of a role for the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the season, that didn't change much when he found himself on the Hornets to end the year.
Perhaps there's a deal that could be formulated at some point during the summer in which the Hornets are able to get out of this contract, but it seems like it's going to be very difficult for one to come to fruition. Either way, there's no question that Burton is going to emerge as a contract that the Hornets will work to get off their books heading into the start of the season.