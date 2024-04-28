NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Dallas Mavericks
Bad contract to explore trading: Josh Green (3-years, $41 million)
As the Dallas Mavericks currently find themselves in the middle of what could be a future-defining playoff run, the hope is that the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be good enough to carry this team into the next level as a franchise. However, there are certain other supporting players that Dallas could end up trading this offseason. One of those players is Josh Green, who has three years and $41 million left on his current deal.
Once considered as a promising young player for the Mavs, Green has taken somewhat of a step back this season. He's pretty much fallen out of the rotation for the Mavs over the last couple of months of the season (in part due to an injury) and there's no guarantee that he's still considered a big part of this team's future.
Even though Dallas might've missed the window to take full advantage of his trade value, there's no question that they could still use his contract to add another veteran supporting piece via trade. Heading into the summer, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Mavs explore the option of trading Green.