NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Denver Nuggets
Bad contract to explore trading: Michael Porter Jr. (3-years, $115 million)
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets are unlikely to be aggressive in switching up their roster. This is a team that is going to be in the mix to win their second NBA Championship in two years. It would be insane if they made a big move. However, it's also not entirely out of the question. Especially when you consider that they're going to have to negotiate a contract extension with Jamal Murray. Considering he has just one year remaining on his contract after this season, that's likely something that gets done this summer.
With big money already tied into the contracts of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr., you'd have to imagine that something will have to give soon for Denver. Unless they want a huge luxury tax bill, it would be smart for the Nuggets to explore trading one of their big-money contracts sometime soon.
Looking at how their roster shapes up, MPJ is a player who perhaps the Nuggets should explore trading this summer. Even though he's been consistent over the last couple of seasons as a marksman from three-point range, there's an argument to be made that he's the fourth most important player on this roster.