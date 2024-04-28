NBA Rumors: 1 ‘Bad’ contract every team must explore trading this offseason
Every team in the NBA will at least explore trading one 'bad' contract they currently have on their books heading into the offseason.
Detroit Pistons
Bad contract to explore trading: Isaiah Stewart (4-years, $60 million)
Entering the 2023-24 NBA season, the hope was that the Detroit Pistons were going to take somewhat of a step forward in the progression as a team. However, it quickly became evident that wasn't going to happen this season. At that point, the Pistons once again pivoted towards somewhat of a tanking team. They focused on player development and decided to sell off some of their veterans at the NBA Trade Deadline. One player they could explore trading this summer, to clear their books even further moving forward, is Isaiah Stewart.
Even though the Pistons did just give Stewart a four-year, $60 million contract, it wouldn't be that outrageous for them to shop him this summer. Stewart has developed into a really good player for the team, but there's no question that the Pistons are very much still in the early stages of a rebuild. What Detroit needs to find is foundational pieces. For as good as Stewart has been for the Pistons each of the last two seasons, I'm not sure he would qualify as a foundational piece moving forward.
Stewart has a limited ceiling, and, at best, is more of a stopgap or defined role player heading into the future for the team. As the Pistons find themselves right back at square one, this is a move they should absolutely explore making.