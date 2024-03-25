NBA Rumors: 1 Draft scout compares Zach Edey to nine-year NBA veteran
Even though there is plenty that needs to be sorted out when discussing the 2024 NBA Draft class, there's a growing narrative around it that suggests it's going to be one of the weaker classes in recent history. There is no huge generational name, no big "what ifs," and roughly three months away, there's not even a great sense of who is going to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick. In short, there are a ton of questions marks and not many answers at the moment.
The hope is that begins to change once the official pre-draft process begins, but that's also far from a guarantee. One of the specific prospect-oriented question marks revolves around Zach Edey. As one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class, it's almost impossible to predict not only where Edey will end up being drafted but also what type of pro career he'll end up having.
For the past two years, he's been one of the most dominant players in college basketball. Even coming off a season in which he averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 62 percent shooting from the field, there are many that are not sold on his pro prospects.
Zach Edey's NBA future
According to a recent report, one NBA Draft scout doesn't believe there's much of a role for Edey to play on an NBA roster.
"“Is he going to be a starter? No. Is he going to be a backup every night? Probably not. He’s Boban Marjanovic in my opinion.”"- NBA Scout on Zach Edey
For those unfamiliar with Boban, he's bounced around the league over the past nine seasons. In that span, he's played on six different teams while averaging less than 10 minutes per contest in each stop. That's not high praise for one of the most dominant players in college basketball, much less considering this is projected to be one of the weaker draft classes in history.
Nonetheless, we should find out soon enough. The 7-foot-4 Edey is widely expected to declare for the NBA Draft after this season. With still time left to improve his draft stock, Edey is expected to be a late first-round pick at best. That could change but that seems like a fair spot for him to be taken at this point.
Short of a drastic change, Edey is going to be drafted. The question is, can he prove the naysayers wrong once he gets his opportunity in the NBA?