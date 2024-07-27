NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Houston Rockets
Biggest mistake: Not making an win-now move
Considering the inactive the Houston Rockets have been so far this season, it truly makes you think twice about their moves last summer. Last offseason, the Rockets were adamant about building a roster that could compete in the Western Conference. Even though you can argue against the additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they were clearly moves to help the team win. That may not have happened last season, but the blueprint moving forward for the Rockets was clear. Not making any moves so far this offseason has to be considered a huge whiff on behalf of the Rockets.
It was reported before the start of the offseason that the Rockets have big plans for the offseason. The fact that the only additions that Houston has made this summer include drafting Reed Sheppard brings about big questions.
What's next for the Rockets? Is their pursuit of building a win-now team over? Are they going to pivot back to developing their young core? The Rockets have completely whiffed on the offseason so far; there's no denying that.