NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Indiana Pacers
Biggest mistake: Signing James Wiseman
The Indiana Pacers were one of the bigger surprises in the NBA Playoffs last season. As the sixth seed, the Pacers managed to make it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a pleasant surprise for a team that still may have their best basketball in front of them. In locking up their foundational future, I can't help but question one move the team made this offseason - and that was the signing of James Wiseman. With how well the team's frontcourt played this season, I'm not sure if adding Wiseman to the mix helps much - especially when it comes to the future development of Isaiah Jackson.
Maybe the Pacers aren't as high on Jackson as perhaps I am, but I do believe that the signing of Wiseman could end up stunting his growth. And while the Pacers felt they couldn't pass up on the possibility of the reclamation project that Wiseman could be, I'm not sure it's worth the gamble.
Plus, for a team that is going to be playing high-stakes games on a nightly basis, I'm not sure how much time the Pacers are going to have to rebuild Wiseman.