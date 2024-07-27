NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Memphis Grizzlies
Biggest mistake: Drafting Zach Edey
I don't consider myself to be a Zach Edey hater by any means but taking him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is certainly a decision. For a team that is trying to jump back up into contention in the Western Conference once again, I'm not sure if Edey is the type of prospect that's going to make the impact that the team would be hoping a top-10 pick should. Edey is probably going to end up being a fine player in the NBA and you can't teach his size, but I'd be shocked if he plays a prominent role for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.
Because of that, I do believe there's a good chance the Grizzlies end up regretting this selection. In a perfect world, the Grizzlies make a return to contention in the West this season, and, full disclosure, I'm not exactly sure how Edey fits in all that. There's going to be a natural learning curve and I'm not sure the Grizzlies will be patient enough to wait it out.
Drafting Edey could end up being a big miscalculation for a team that has some lofty goals heading into the start of the season.