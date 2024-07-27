NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Miami Heat
Biggest mistake: Not trading Tyler Herro
Over the past year, the Miami Heat has grown stale. Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, it was clear that the team needed to at least attempt to reshuffle the roster. In a perfect world, the Heat would be able to revamp their core. However, up to this point in the NBA offseason, the Heat hasn't been able to do so. They're on pace to head into the new season with relatively the same roster. That could end up being a big problem for a team that took a huge step back this past season. Of all the potential moves that the team could've made this summer, I do believe not trading Tyler Herro will end up being the biggest mistake made by the Heat.
Herro is clearly one player on the team who would greatly benefit from a fresh start as he continues to be asked to play a role that, simply put, doesn't fit him all that well. Miami consistently expects him to embrace a star-level responsibility for the team and, with all due respect, he's just not that type of player.
A divorce between the Heat and Herro would've made sense for both sides this summer. Instead, they'll enter the new season with their feelings about each other very much a mystery. And I can't see how that is going to be good for either side.