NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Minnesota Timberwolves
Biggest mistake: Not trading Karl-Anthony Towns
The Minnesota Timberwolves went on a truly magical run in the postseason last year in which they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks. While it would be difficult to criticize much that the Wolves have done since then, I still continue to wonder when the end of the line will arrive for Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. Because of his contract, he can't seemingly have a big future in Minnesota. If the Wolves are going to effectively build around Anthony Edwards, they're going to have to trade KAT sooner rather than later.
Coming off one of his better seasons of late, in which he positively impacted the team's success, I couldn't see a better opportunity for Minnesota to try to trade KAT. However, that hasn't happened this offseason yet - at least not publically.
That could end up being a complete miscalculation on the part of the Wolves. Here's hoping the Wolves can take another step forward in their progression. If not, the heat will once again fall on the shoulders of KAT.