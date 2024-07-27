NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
New Orleans Pelicans
Biggest mistake: Not finding a middle ground with Brandon Ingram*
There's still time for this to change but with the way things are currently trending, it seems that the New Orleans Pelicans' big mistake of the NBA offseason is going to revolve around not finding a middle ground with Brandon Ingram on a contract extension. After making the move for Dejounte Murray, can you imagine how dangerous a big 3 of Murray, Ingram, and Zion Williamson can be this season if they all manage to remain healthy? I'm not sure if they'd be considered a favorite in the Western Conference but they'd be in a position to make some noise, certainly.
But we may never see this trio on the court because the Pelicans and Ingram are reportedly far apart in reported contract extension talks. As of right now, the overwhelming expectation is that the Pelicans are going to trade Ingram at some point before the start of the season.
Maybe this entire situation get resolved over the next couple of months but it doesn't look good at the moment.