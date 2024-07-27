NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Oklahoma City Thunder
Biggest mistake: Signing Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be the next best thing in the Western Conference. I don't believe there are many who would argue with the fact that they're "next" in the NBA. However, I do question the move to sign Isaiah Hartenstein. While I'll hear out the argument that OKC may find value in moving Chet Holmgren to the power-forward position, I'm not sure if I'm willing to completely go down that path. I believe the idea is intriguing but there's a very real chance that doesn't end up working out long-term.
And if that's not the plan for the Thunder after signing Hartenstein to a $90 million contract, then OKC is paying a ton of money for a backup. To me, that seems like the recipe for disaster. I'm not going to condemn Sam Presti; he may be the best general manager in the NBA at the moment. But I am bullish on this move.
I could be proven wrong and perhaps Hartenstein proves he's the next big thing at the center position, but something just doesn't add up for me. I just hope the Thunder don't get to a point this season where they realize they could've easily used that money elsewhere.