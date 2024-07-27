Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason

One big mistake that every team in the NBA has made this offseason.

By Michael Saenz

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages
Oklahoma City Thunder

Biggest mistake: Signing Isaiah Hartenstein

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be the next best thing in the Western Conference. I don't believe there are many who would argue with the fact that they're "next" in the NBA. However, I do question the move to sign Isaiah Hartenstein. While I'll hear out the argument that OKC may find value in moving Chet Holmgren to the power-forward position, I'm not sure if I'm willing to completely go down that path. I believe the idea is intriguing but there's a very real chance that doesn't end up working out long-term.

And if that's not the plan for the Thunder after signing Hartenstein to a $90 million contract, then OKC is paying a ton of money for a backup. To me, that seems like the recipe for disaster. I'm not going to condemn Sam Presti; he may be the best general manager in the NBA at the moment. But I am bullish on this move.

I could be proven wrong and perhaps Hartenstein proves he's the next big thing at the center position, but something just doesn't add up for me. I just hope the Thunder don't get to a point this season where they realize they could've easily used that money elsewhere.

