NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Orlando Magic
Biggest mistake: Not finding a point guard
The Orlando Magic are coming off a fantastic season in which they truly took a step forward in their progression as a franchise. However, if the team wants to take a big step forward next season, it was clear that they needed to patch up some issues in the backcourt. And while the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will help on that front, the team is still lacking a primary playmaking guard and it's hard to imagine the long-term answer at the point guard is already on the team's roster.
I could be wrong and perhaps there's a point guard on the roster that is going to make a huge leap in their progression, but I simply don't see it yet. And not finding a point guard this offseason could be one of the bigger reasons the Magic don't take another big step forward this upcoming year.
The Magic are likely to be better this season, but they're going to continue to be held back without a natural floor general on the roster.