NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Phoenix Suns
Biggest mistake: Not reshuffling their core
On paper, the Phoenix Suns are extremely talented. On paper, the Suns are one of the best teams in the league. However, as we saw last season, the NBA isn't played on paper. Because of that, the Suns emerged as one of the most disappointing teams in the league and ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The fact that Phoenix decided not to alter their roster in a significant way this offseason concerns me. And the Suns could be one slow start to the season from all-out disaster taking place inside that locker room.
In theory, the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal should be successful. They are all talented enough that they should be able to figure things out. For one reason or another, that wasn't the case this past season. Instead, the Suns were practically a disaster for much of the year.
Phoenix is essentially going to run it back, without any significant changes, and expect different results. I may be completely wrong, but I'm not sure how this ends up working out for Phoenix.