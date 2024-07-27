NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Sacramento Kings
Biggest mistake: Trading for DeMar DeRozan
After taking somewhat of a step back last season, the Sacramento Kings entered the summer with a bit of pressure on the front office's shoulders. Not only did they have to find a way to keep some of their key players around as they had the opportunity to test free agency, but they also needed to find a way to improve the roster on a tangible level. After not qualifying for the playoffs this past season, the Kings desperately needed to find a way to secure a needle-moving move.
While you can argue one way or another, you have to credit the Kings for acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade this summer. But as I nitpick the Kings and how they operated this offseason, I'd argue that this is not exactly going to be a seamless fit for the team and may actually lead to more headaches than resolutions in the long run.
Because of that, I believe that there's a chance that the Kings could look back at this offseason and view acquiring DeRozan as a big mistake. If this is the move that Sacramento hopes persuades De'Aaron Fox to sign a long-term extension with the team, they may end up being extremely surprised with the end result.