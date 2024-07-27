Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason

One big mistake that every team in the NBA has made this offseason.

By Michael Saenz

Sacramento Kings

Biggest mistake: Trading for DeMar DeRozan

After taking somewhat of a step back last season, the Sacramento Kings entered the summer with a bit of pressure on the front office's shoulders. Not only did they have to find a way to keep some of their key players around as they had the opportunity to test free agency, but they also needed to find a way to improve the roster on a tangible level. After not qualifying for the playoffs this past season, the Kings desperately needed to find a way to secure a needle-moving move.

While you can argue one way or another, you have to credit the Kings for acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade this summer. But as I nitpick the Kings and how they operated this offseason, I'd argue that this is not exactly going to be a seamless fit for the team and may actually lead to more headaches than resolutions in the long run.

Because of that, I believe that there's a chance that the Kings could look back at this offseason and view acquiring DeRozan as a big mistake. If this is the move that Sacramento hopes persuades De'Aaron Fox to sign a long-term extension with the team, they may end up being extremely surprised with the end result.

