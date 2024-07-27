NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Toronto Raptors
Biggest mistake: Holding on to Bruce Brown
The Toronto Raptors have been relatively quiet this offseason. Considering they made most of their big moves in-season last year, that's not exactly surprising. Making the decision to pivot toward a build around Scottie Barnes, leading to the trades of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, there wasn't much expectation for the Raptors heading into the summer. However, I do believe there is one player who simply does not fit the direction that the Raptors are currently heading. And that's Bruce Brown.
That's why I believe that Toronto's biggest mistake this offseason could revolve around the team not trading him at the NBA Draft. With just one year remaining on his deal, with every day that passes, Brown's trade value dwindles a little more and more.
If Toronto's goal is to trade him at the deadline, it's hard to imagine that they're going to get a great deal of value in exchange for him at that point. The Raptors could be robbing themselves of true trade value as they continue to play the waiting game on that front.